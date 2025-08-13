KUANTAN, Aug 13 — The Southeast Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) has seized 6,834 gas cylinders of various brands and weights worth RM1.03 million in a raid in the Tempoyang Industrial Area, Mukim Kuala Lipis.

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said 6,155 empty cylinders and 679 filled cylinders, along with a vehicle, a forklift and gas storage cages, were seized during the Op Taring Bravo 3 at about 4.30 pm last Monday (Aug 11).

“Checks found that the premises were storing subsidised and industrial gas without a valid licence. The premises’ caretaker, a 41-year-old man, was arrested to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

All items seized were handed over to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s enforcement unit in Pahang for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

In Petaling Jaya, police detained four men and seized diesel believed to have been misappropriated, along with various equipment, with an estimated value of RM602,220, in two separate raids in Jalan PJU 1/23 today.

Battalion 4 GOF commanding officer Supt Jafri Muhamad said the special operation, held from 12.30 am to 1.30 am, was conducted in collaboration with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

“In the first raid, we detained four men, including two Myanmar nationals, and seized 2,500 litres of diesel, two lorry heads, a lorry, four IBC-type tanks, a skid tank, two digital suction pumps, and five mobile phones.

“In the second raid, we found 8,000 litres of diesel, a skid tank, and a suction pump with rubber hoses believed to have been used for the illegal transfer and storage of diesel,” he said in a statement.

All those arrested and the seized items were taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters and the trade enforcement unit in Petaling Jaya for further investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama