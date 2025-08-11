BANDAR PERMAISURI, Aug 11 — A man, 79, was arrested after he allegedly set his second wife’s house on fire at Kampung Langkap Baru here early yesterday morning.

Setiu district police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the man was arrested in the grounds of the Chabang Tiga police station in Kuala Terengganu at 4.11 am after he was spotted lobbing an object at the second wife’s house at about 1 am by his stepson.

“The stepson also saw the suspect enter the house through the window of the kitchen, which caught fire before the suspect left the area,” he said in a statement, adding that the stepson, who was in the house, was unhurt.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for four days for further investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code. — Bernama