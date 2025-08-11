SEPANG, Aug 11 — Police have recorded statements from five more individuals, bringing the total to 95, in connection with the eHati motivational programme investigation, to date.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the five individuals include employees of the motivational programme, staff of the convention centre where the event took place, and programme participants.

“They were called solely to record their statements,” he said, at a press conference, here, today.

When asked about the results of the “piya” water (chocolate drink) linked to the programme, Shazeli said the police were still awaiting the report from the Chemistry Department.

On July 16, the police confirmed that nudity occurred during the motivational programme, held last year at a convention centre in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Shazeli clarified that the housebreaking case, involving the main witness in the corruption trial of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng is being treated as a criminal matter.

He said that there is no evidence linking the housebreaking to the ongoing trial.

“Based on the investigation, the threats received by the victim, such as ‘don’t make noise’ and ‘sit quietly,’ are typical tactics used by suspects to gain cooperation from victims,” he explained.

So far, police have recorded statements from 16 witnesses. No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

On Wednesday, the media reported that the key witness in Lim’s corruption trial was attacked by a group of 10 men, who broke into his house.

Lim, who is also a DAP advisor, is facing several corruption charges in the Sessions Court, in relation to the Penang undersea tunnel project. — Bernama