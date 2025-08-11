KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — A special nine-member task force from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been deployed to Sabah to take over the investigation into Zara Qairina Mahathir’s case.

In a statement, the Office of the Inspector-General of Police Secretariat (Corporate Communications) said the deployment is part of the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) commitment to ensure a transparent, professional, and thorough investigation.

“PDRM views every loss of life seriously. As such, we urge the public to allow the authorities to carry out their duties professionally and to refrain from making any speculation that could disrupt the investigation process,” the statement read.

Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced that the remains of 13-year-old Zara Qairina needed to be exhumed to enable a post-mortem to be conducted.

The AGC stated that there is a need for further investigation to be carried out by PDRM to ensure that all aspects of the case can be thoroughly examined.

The exhumation of the 13-year-old’s body at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery, Kampung Mesapol was done on Saturday, and subsequently transported to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

The remains were reburied at the same cemetery early this morning.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17.

The student had been taken to the hospital after being found severely injured and unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4am on July 16. — Bernama