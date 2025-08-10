KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir at a religious boarding school in Sabah has evolved from a reported accidental fall into a national controversy, prompting a forensic reinvestigation and an order for the exhumation of her remains.

What began as a standard police case has transformed into a high-profile probe after the victim's family challenged initial findings and persistently demanded a post-mortem examination.

Muddying matters is the relentless flow of claims spreading on social media, variously linking the case to several politicians.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has now ordered the exhumation following sustained pressure from Zara's family and their legal representatives, with senior government officials, including the prime minister, promising a swift and transparent investigation.

The following is a chronology of key events in the case.

July 16 – The incident

Zara Qairina, a Form One student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, Sabah, is found unconscious between 3 am and 4 am on the ground floor of her dormitory. She is believed to have fallen from the third floor and is later pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital.

Noraidah Lamat holds a framed photograph of her daughter, Zara Qairina Mahathir. — The Borneo Post pic

July 18 – Burial without autopsy

Zara’s body is prepared for burial at the hospital. No post-mortem examination is conducted. Her mother, Noraidah Lamat, later recalls seeing bruises on her daughter’s back during the bathing ritual, a detail not initially reported to the police. Unverified social-media claims allege Zara had been bullied by senior students and accused school authorities of a cover-up

July 30 – First police report and growing rumours

Zara’s family lodges their first police report, submitting a 44-second audio recording of a conversation between Zara and her mother that casts doubt on the accidental fall theory. They formally request an exhumation for a post-mortem. Rumours of VIP involvement spread, prompting the first of many denials.

August 2 – Investigation papers submitted

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announces that police have completed their initial investigation and submitted the papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC). At this point, no public mention is made of an exhumation or post-mortem.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks at a press conference in Alor Setar on August 7, 2025. — Bernama pic

August 3 – Second police report highlighting bruises

Noraidah files a second police report in Sipitang, this time officially detailing the bruises she saw on Zara’s back. She again urges the police to reopen the case and proceed with an exhumation for a forensic examination.

August 4 – Prime minister vows transparency

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim publicly vows that the probe will be “swift and transparent” and that no one will be shielded if evidence of wrongdoing emerges. Zara’s lawyers publicly highlight the critical absence of an initial autopsy.

August 6 – Audio clip authenticated

Family lawyers confirm the authenticity of the viral audio clip and warn against sensational online theories, urging the public to focus on the need for a proper forensic inquiry.

August 8 – Exhumation ordered

The AGC orders the exhumation of Zara’s remains for a delayed post-mortem and instructs the police to involve forensic experts to complete their investigation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (second from right) and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud (left) attend the opening ceremony of the Ijtima' MADANI Ulama and Pondok Teachers Kelantan 2025 in Machang on August 9, 2025. — Bernama pic

August 9 – Body exhumed

A police forensics unit exhumes Zara’s body pursuant to a magistrate’s order and schedules it for a post-mortem examination.

The prime minister also reiterates his directive for full transparency in the case.