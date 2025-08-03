KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has vowed that no individual — regardless of rank or political ties — will be shielded from the investigation into the death of student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Anwar slammed those making baseless allegations, particularly against high-profile figures, without evidence.

“Regardless of whether they are Datuk Seri or Tan Sri, we will investigate if there is proof. We are a country of laws, not slander.

“If someone is guilty, they will be punished. But do not throw baseless accusations just because they are the child of a minister or a relative of a deputy prime minister or deputy chief minister,” he said during the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) 2025 event here.

Anwar confirmed that police had completed their investigation and submitted the full report to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

He said he had contacted Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to ensure that the probe was carried out thoroughly and without interference.

“The IGP informed me that 60 individuals have already been called to give their statements,” he added.

He emphasised that no one would be spared if found guilty but warned the public not to fabricate accusations against political figures or their families.

Anwar also disclosed that the attorney general confirmed receiving the report on Monday.

He urged Malaysians to avoid politicising the case.

The death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina at a religious boarding school in Papar has garnered national attention, with some — including family members — alleging a lack of transparency in the investigation.

The case has triggered a wave of online claims, with some users linking political figures to the incident.