KUANTAN, Aug 2 — Police have completed their investigation into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, who was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory on July 16.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said about 60 witnesses from various parties had been interviewed in connection with the case.

“The investigation is complete. I expect the police will submit the papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers by next week at the latest,” he said when asked about developments in the case.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Passing-Out Parade for the 12/2024 Maritime Junior Lieutenant Basic Course and the 18/2024 Maritime Class II Cadet Basic Course at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (AMSAS) here today.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17. Her death sparked widespread reactions on social media after the case went viral.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun was previously reported as saying investigations focused on two main aspects, namely the cause of death and the surrounding circumstances.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the government remains committed to strengthening the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) operational capabilities, including through the construction of two additional Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV).

He said MMEA is also in the process of acquiring a decommissioned United States Coast Guard Cutter, expected to arrive in November.

“With these assets, I believe we can boost morale and enhance the effectiveness of control, patrol and inspection operations,” he said.

A total of 68 officers and 186 personnel completed 10 months of basic training and are now qualified to serve in the MMEA.