KOTA KINABALU, July 31 — Istana Seri Kinabalu has strongly denied viral social media allegations claiming that a member of the family of Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman is linked to the recent death of a Form One student at a school in Papar.

In an official statement issued to Bernama today, the palace described the allegations as baseless, irresponsible, and defamatory, saying they threaten to tarnish the reputation of Tun Musa’s family.

It also called on the public not to spread unverified or slanderous information, and reminded them that disseminating false content is an offence under existing laws, including the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Any developments related to the investigation into the case should be referred to the police or the Ministry of Education Malaysia to avoid public confusion and misinformation,” the statement read.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun was quoted earlier today as confirming that the case has been transferred to Bukit Aman for final review before being referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The 13-year-old student was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 11 am on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory at around 4 am on July 16. — Bernama