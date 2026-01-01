PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — The Community Service Order under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) will be enforced from today as an additional penalty for minor littering offences in public areas.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) said the enforcement will cover Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis and Kedah, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

For Penang, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu, which do not adopt Act 672, implementation will start as soon as possible, subject to state authority approval.

The penalty follows amendments to Act 672 passed by the Dewan Rakyat in August 2025 and tabled in the Dewan Negara the same month, and will be enforced together with the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) and the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171), KPKT said.

Offenders may also face fines of RM2,000 to RM10,000 for the same offence, with the Community Service Order imposed in addition to, not as a replacement for, existing fines, and only after a court conviction.

Sentenced individuals are required to perform up to 12 hours of community service within six months, including collecting solid waste, washing public areas, cutting grass and clearing cobwebs, with scheduling and supervision determined by authorised officers.

Refusal, resistance, failure to comply or absconding constitutes a separate offence, punishable by fines between RM2,000 and RM10,000, KPKT said, adding that the measure is intended to educate the public and promote awareness, responsibility and respect for environmental cleanliness.

Members of the public may lodge complaints with SWCorp via WhatsApp at 013-210 7472 or through the SWCorp Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at swcorp.spab.gov.my. — Bernama