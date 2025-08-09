KOTA BHARU, Aug 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today assured Malaysians that the investigation into the death of Form One Sabah student Zara Qairina Mahathir will be carried out transparently and without compromise.

He stressed that the case must not be taken lightly and urged the public to refrain from politicising it or spreading unfounded speculation.

“We are not taking this lightly and my directive is clear – there will be no compromise,” Anwar was quoted by Malay daily Berita Harian as saying at the Rancakkan Madani Kelantan programme at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Health Campus here.

He acknowledged public chatter linking the 13-year-old’s death to high-profile figures but dismissed the speculation, reiterating that no one will be shielded if found guilty.

He said the case involves a loss of life and should be treated with seriousness regardless of a victim’s background, warning against making defamatory remarks.

“This is a matter of death, whether the child of the poor or the rich, it is not a game. Even if it was my own family, I would want to know the cause,” he was quoted as saying.

He said he has instructed the federal criminal investigation director Datuk M. Kumar to personally monitor the case to prevent any mishandling.

Anwar also said he had no concerns about the outcome of the post-mortem process, even if it revealed uncomfortable truths.

Yesterday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) ordered police to exhume Zara Qairina’s body for a more thorough post-mortem. She had reportedly fallen from a hostel building before her burial.

The AGC said the move was part of several instructions issued to ensure a comprehensive investigation, allowing police to gather additional evidence after reviewing the initial probe report.

The case has drawn nationwide attention, with rallies held in multiple Sabah towns to demand justice for the teen, underscoring public outrage and calls for accountability.