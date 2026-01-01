KUCHING, Jan 1 — A man was injured after the Lexus LC500 sports convertible he was driving was involved in a road accident near Kosa Coffee at Saradise along Jalan Stutong early on Thursday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a distress call regarding the incident at about 3.16am.

A team from Bomba Tabuan Jaya was dispatched to the scene, led by operations commander PBK II Tahir Tuah.

According to Bomba, the accident involved a single vehicle and one adult male victim.

Although the victim was not trapped in the wreckage, firefighters encountered difficulty extricating him due to the confined space inside the vehicle.

Firefighters managed to remove the victim using a stretcher before handing him over to Ministry of Health (KKM) personnel for further treatment.

A total of six firefighters were involved in the operation, using one fire rescue tender (FRT).

The operation was concluded after the situation was brought under control. — The Borneo Post