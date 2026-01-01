KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Their Majesties, the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, and the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, have graciously extended their New Year 2026 greetings to all Malaysians.

In a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Their Majesties expressed their prayers that the New Year would bring continuous peace and prosperity to the nation.

Sultan Ibrahim also called upon the people to further strengthen unity and mutual respect, to foster harmony.

“Their Majesties also pray that Malaysia will always be under the protection of Allah SWT and be blessed with enduring peace, progress and well-being,” the post read. — Bernama