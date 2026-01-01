MELAKA, Jan 1 — The Malaysian Army has confirmed that a soldier suffered a cracked neck bone during a parachuting training accident at Padang Encore, Klebang, last Sunday.

In a statement, the army’s Public Relations Cell said claims circulating on social media that the paratrooper from the Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK) had suffered broken ribs are not true.

It said the cracked neck bone injury was confirmed through X-ray and computed tomography (CT) scans conducted while the soldier was receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital.

“To ensure an optimal and controlled recovery process, the soldier was transferred yesterday (December 30) to the Armed Forces Hospital (RSAT) PULPAK at Sungai Udang Camp.

“He is currently under close monitoring by Malaysian Army medical officers for follow-up treatment related to the injuries sustained,” the statement said.

The statement also advised the public not to disseminate any unofficial information that could affect the privacy of the soldier and his family. — Bernama