KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A lawyer representing the family of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir has confirmed that a 44-second audio recording of a conversation between the teenager and her mother regarding “Kak M” is genuine.

Hamid Ismail, who represents Zara’s mother Noraidah Lamat, said the audio recording has been submitted to the police for further action, Berita Harian reported.

Hamid also urged the public to stop spreading baseless theories and speculation surrounding the 13-year-old's death.

He warned that rumours circulating on social media risk disrupting police investigations and tarnishing the dignity of Zara and her family.

According to Hamid, all parties should focus on justice instead of fuelling confusion through sensational claims.

“Stop such speculation,” he was quoted as saying about claims such as Zara having been injured as a result of being placed inside a washing machine.

The conspiracy theory has gone viral in recent days across anonymous social media accounts, with some alleging the washing machine was used to remove fingerprints and DNA.

To date, authorities have not confirmed any elements linked to the claim, while Zara’s family lawyers continue to push for a reopened investigation, a fresh autopsy, and an inquest under Section 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code to determine the true cause of death.