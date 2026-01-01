KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A flight display that drew the attention of the public at Klebang Beach turned tense when a Super Lynx helicopter belonging to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) had to make an emergency landing in the Melaka waters last night.

The RMN said the incident, which occurred at around 10.50pm, happened while the helicopter was conducting a demonstration flight in conjunction with the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the Malaysian Army’s Special Warfare Group (GGK), according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

According to a statement, there were four aircrew on board the helicopter, and all were successfully rescued.

“All crew were then taken to Melaka Hospital for further checks. They were confirmed to be conscious and stable, and continue to be monitored by the medical team,” it said in a statement today.

Following the incident, the RMN immediately arranged a salvage operation for the aircraft and established an investigation board to determine the actual cause of the emergency landing.

Meanwhile, the RMN also requested the public’s cooperation in refraining from sharing any video recordings of the incident on social media, in order to protect sensitivities and ensure the smooth progress of the investigation.