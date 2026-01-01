SEPANG, Jan 1 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has called on Malaysians to adopt a more open and friendly attitude towards visitors as the country steps up preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026.

He said feedback from relevant agencies indicated that some tourists had raised concerns about unfriendly behaviour, including instances of impatience and hostility.

“I urge all Malaysians to work together to show that our country is a welcoming, friendly and culturally rich destination,” he said, adding that hospitality plays a crucial role in shaping visitors’ perceptions of Malaysia

Tiong also said promotional efforts for Visit Malaysia 2026 have been positive so far, with strong public turnout seen in Bukit Bintang during a countdown event last night.

When asked about cleanliness and waste management issues that could tarnish the campaign’s image, he said all parties had been reminded to raise cleanliness standards and take waste management seriously.

He then called on local communities to take greater responsibility in maintaining public spaces to protect the country’s image.

“While we cannot place excessive pressure on tourists, we will do our best to educate and gently remind them. Cooperation from all parties is essential.

“These efforts will also be supported through health promotion and early education initiatives among the local community, including children,” he added.

Tiong arrived at the international arrivals hall at about 7.30am, where he proceeded to present souvenirs to arriving visitors at the international arrival gate.

Observations on the ground showed a steady flow of travellers, many of whom appeared to be from mainland China and India.

While the area was not overly crowded, there was a visible presence of international visitors arriving into the country.