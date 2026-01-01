KUCHING, Jan 1 — Plaza Merdeka has assured the public that an incident involving falling ceiling debris at the shopping mall here on Wednesday night is “under control”.

The mall’s management said the incident resulted in two individuals sustaining slight injuries.

Both were immediately attended to and sent to hospital for medical check-ups.

“The situation is currently under control, and our management and maintenance teams responded promptly to secure the affected area and implement necessary safety measures,” the management said in a statement posted on the mall’s Facebook page.

Plaza Merdeka also reassured shoppers, tenants and staff that safety remains its top priority.

“Plaza Merdeka continues to operate in a safe environment, and we will keep everyone informed on further updates and progress.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation,” it said.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a report issued early this morning said a team from the Padungan fire station was dispatched to the scene after receiving a call from the mall’s management.

It confirmed that the individuals who suffered minor injuries were taken by the mall’s management to the hospital for follow-up treatment. — The Borneo Post