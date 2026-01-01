KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A seven-month pregnant woman faced a challenging situation when her husband was arrested by police for testing positive for drugs during a roadblock at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza last night.

The man, in his 30s, tested positive for methamphetamine and claimed he had fallen into drug use a few years ago due to peer influence.

The police (PDRM), through the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), conducted Ops Ambang Tahun Baharu at 240 locations nationwide, starting from 11pm last night

According to Bukit Aman JSPT((Enforcement/Traffic Control/Summons Management) deputy director DCP Mohd Rozi Jidin, the operation was carried out at 25 locations within the federal capital and simultaneously in all states.

The operation involved over 300 officers and 2,000 police personnel, as well as various enforcement agencies such as the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), the Department of Environment, and highway concession companies.

“The main focus of the operation was to manage traffic flow, tackle illegal street racing, which usually occurs after midnight, and identify drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” he told at a press conference at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza here after midnight.

In a separate operation, Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, said police issued 378 traffic summonses for various road violations after inspecting 800 motorcycles during Ops Samseng Jalanan at four locations around the federal capital starting at 2.45am.

Ninety motorcycles were seized for modifications, with most offenders aged between 15 and 19.

The most common violations detected included driving without a licence, expired road tax, and driving licence. Other issues included modifications to motorcycles, such as altered exhausts, tyres, and faulty brakes.

The operation was initiated following numerous complaints from hotels and city residents who were disturbed by the loud noise from motorcycles, especially after the New Year’s Eve celebrations. — Bernama