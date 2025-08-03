PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — The mother of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir has lodged a fresh police report after recalling signs of possible physical trauma on her daughter’s body, nearly three weeks after her death in a Sabah school hostel.

Noraidah Lamat made the report at the Sipitang police station today after remembering seeing bruises on her daughter’s back while preparing the body for burial.

Her lawyers, Hamid Ismail and Shahlan Jufri, said the memory surfaced only recently when she was questioned about the state of Zara Qairina’s body during the Islamic funeral washing ritual, which took place at Hospital Queen Elizabeth I on July 17.

“Our client did not include this important information in her earlier police reports because she had completely forgotten about it,” the lawyers said in a statement.

“She only recalled the bruises when we questioned her yesterday afternoon about the condition of her daughter’s body during the washing ritual.

“She forgot about this fact as she had been overcome with grief since July 16 following what happened to her daughter.”

The legal team said the newly recalled detail warranted a fresh investigation into Zara Qairina’s death — despite Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stating yesterday that police had completed their probe and would be handing the investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers next week.

“Zara Qairina’s grave must be exhumed immediately and a post-mortem must be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and whether any criminal elements were involved,” they said.

Zara Qairina, a student at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan in Papar, was believed to have fallen from the third floor of her dormitory, where she was found unconscious at around 4am on July 16.

She died the following day at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. Her death has drawn significant public attention and reaction on social media.