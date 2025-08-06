PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has returned the full preliminary investigation report into the death of Form One student, Zara Qairina Mahathir, to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further action and completion.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said the report was resubmitted yesterday along with specific instructions on several matters that still require investigation.

“We have provided certain instructions, meaning there are aspects that need to be further compiled. I cannot disclose the details at this stage as the investigation is still ongoing, but some matters need to be completed.

“I also cannot confirm at this point whether actions such as a post-mortem or inquest will be conducted to investigate the cause of the victim’s death,” he told reporters after a special ceremony to celebrate Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh’s appointment as Chief Justice at the Putrajaya Palace of Justice here today.

Last Monday (August 5), the AGC announced that it had received the full preliminary investigation report on the case on Aug 4, a day after the report was submitted to its Sabah Branch office.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17.

She was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near the dormitory of a religious school in Papar at around 4 am on July 16. — Bernama