KUCHING, Jan 1 — The Sarawak government has completed the acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd (MASwings) through AirBorneo Holdings Sdn Bhd (AirBorneo), with the state-owned carrier assuming full legal and operational control effective Thursday.

AirBorneo in a statement said during the initial transition period, the MASwings’ brand will continue to be used while AirBorneo gradually rolls out its new brand identity.

“AirBorneo appreciates the cooperation and understanding of passengers, partners and stakeholders during this transition period.

“This acquisition supports the Sarawak government’s strategic objectives of strengthening regional air connectivity and ensuring affordable fares for Sarawak and its people,” it said.

The airline also said that the move represents a key milestone in supporting the state’s broader social and economic development agenda and lays the foundation for AirBorneo’s next phase of growth.

The acquisition was finalised following the signing of a sale and purchase agreement signed between Malaysia Aviation Group and the Sarawak government on Feb 12, 2025.

The Sarawak government expressed its appreciation to employees, partners and stakeholders for their support throughout both the transaction and transition processes.

Further updates on operational matters and the ongoing transition will be announced by AirBorneo in due course, the statement added. — The Borneo Post