PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — The body of a 17-year-old boy was found floating in Putrajaya Lake this morning.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said the body was discovered by members of the public at 7.50 am.

“A witness who was passing by the area swam and pulled the body to the bank,” he said in a statement today.

He said initial investigations found no criminal elements, and the case was classified as a sudden death.

“The body was sent to the Putrajaya Hospital Pathology Division for a post-mortem,” he added. — Bernama