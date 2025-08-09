KOTA KINABALU, Aug 9 — The Sabah DAP today added its voice in full support for the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) directive to police to proceed with investigations into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir, including the exhumation of her remains for a more thorough post-mortem.

Its chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said the step is crucial to ensure the probe was conducted meticulously, transparently, and with integrity, stressing that the public deserved the truth and the victim’s family deserved clear answers and justice.

“I stand firmly with the people of Sabah – especially those who have bravely gathered and demonstrated in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Lahad Datu, and many other places — to show support and solidarity with the family of the late Zara Qairina,” he said in a press statement.

He urged all parties to give their full cooperation so that the investigation could be based on facts and its findings announced swiftly to prevent false speculation.

Zara’s fatal fall from a height at her religious school hostel in Papar has drawn widespread public attention in Sabah, with rallies held in multiple districts last night calling for justice and transparency in the investigation.

On August 1, the AGC instructed police to conduct further investigations into the 13-year-old’s death, which was initially classified as sudden death, after concerns were raised over the circumstances surrounding it.

Police have since said they will comply with the directive and have sought a court order for the exhumation.

Zara’s case has also become a rallying point for human rights and women’s groups in Sabah demanding systemic changes to better protect vulnerable individuals.