KUCHING, Aug 5 — Sarawak will soon adopt a new fire safety compliance framework in line with national reforms under the new Fire Services Act, said Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad.

He said the changes, which will take effect on January 1, 2026, will empower certified professionals to take on greater enforcement responsibilities and will mark a major shift in how fire safety compliance is managed across the country, including in Sarawak.

“Currently, enforcement is carried out mostly by the Fire Department through inspections and issuing notices. However, once the new Act takes effect, these responsibilities will be gradually transferred to certified Fire Safety Managers,” he told reporters after officiating the Bomba Southern Zone Industry Lead Body (ILB) Seminar at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

Nor Hisham said under the new system, Fire Safety Managers and Fire Safety Officers will be trained and certified to ensure compliance within their respective premises.

If they fail in their responsibilities, their certification can be revoked and they may also face fines under the new legislation.

The reforms are part of a broader effort by the government to reduce direct enforcement by 25 percent every three years under the Public Service Delivery Reforms, while encouraging industries to take greater responsibility for their own compliance.

“The exact amount of the fines is being finalised in meetings this week as we formulate the subsidiary regulations under the Act. This approach, known as the ‘self-regulated approach’, allows industries to self-regulate, which is a more progressive step forward as Malaysia moves towards developed nation status.”

As part of this initiative, he said the Fire and Rescue Department has been appointed as the ILB for the fire safety sector by the Human Resources Ministry for the 2025–2027 period.

The ILB, in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and the Department of Skills Development, will be responsible for overseeing training, certification, and auditing of fire safety professionals.

“In today’s seminar (for example), more than 600 participants from the industry community in southern Sarawak registered to learn about the new system and their roles in it.

“The ILB will also act as an auditor to monitor and ensure that Fire Safety Managers and Officers continue to comply with the standards. Any actions taken by them must be approved by the department. If not, it will be considered an offence under the new Act,” he said.

Fire Safety Officers will undergo a three-day technical course, while Fire Safety Managers will be required to complete a five-day training programme focused on building inspections, evacuation planning, reporting, and maintenance.

“These managers will prepare regular internal reports. If the reports are deemed credible, the department may renew the fire certificate without a full physical inspection,” said Nor Hisham.

However, periodic inspections will still be carried out every two to three years to verify the accuracy of the submitted reports and ensure compliance on the ground, he said.

He also confirmed that buildings requiring a fire certificate such as BCCK must appoint a certified Fire Safety Manager.

“For organisations that manage multiple buildings, like JKR Sarawak, we will allow a certified manager to be responsible for a group of buildings, rather than appointing one for each facility,” he explained.

Nor Hisham also said the upcoming changes are not just about enforcement, but also about improving industry standards and public safety.

“This is a shared responsibility, and with the right people certified and trained, we can ensure a safer environment for everyone,” he said. — The Borneo Post