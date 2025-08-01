PHNOM PENH, Aug 1 — Cambodia and Thailand will continue with mediation talks to resolve their border dispute at an upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled to be held in Malaysia next week.

The GBC was part of a ceasefire agreement reached between the two countries at a special meeting in Putrajaya on July 28.

The GBC meeting was originally planned for August 4 in Phnom Penh. However, on Thursday, Thailand proposed Malaysia as a neutral venue and for the duration to be extended from one day to four.

Cambodia has agreed to Thailand’s request, according to a report by Cambodian state media Agence Kampuchea Presse.

“Cambodia agrees to Thailand’s proposal to meet GBC in Malaysia and proposes to have representatives of three countries: Malaysia, the United States of America, and China (to attend as observers),” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha.

The minister has agreed to a proposed August 4 to 7 date for the GBC.

Tension between Thailand and Cambodia flared on July 24 with armed confrontations that resulted in deaths of soldiers and civilians.

The fighting ceased at midnight on July 28 when the two nations agreed to the ceasefire at the request of Malaysia, the current ASEAN Chair.

At the heart of the dispute is an 817-kilometre undemarcated border, which has strained diplomatic ties between the countries for decades. — Bernama