KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Police believe missing British teenager David Renz Galletes Balisong, who entered Malaysia on June 7, remains in the country.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the investigation is ongoing to trace the whereabouts of the 17-year-old, Berita Harian reported.

“So far, we have recorded statements from five individuals to assist in the investigation” he was quoted saying

Police investigations last Friday found that the teenager left KLIA and boarded a bus heading to KL Sentral here shortly after arriving in Malaysia.

Authorities previously said there is no immigration record of the teenager’s exit from the country.

It was previously reported that that the teen had flown to Kuala Lumpur from the United Kingdom last month without his family’s knowledge.

Prior to that, Balisong reportedly told a sibling that he was leaving for examinations at his school in Manchester.