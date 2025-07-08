KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia is committed to strengthening co-operation in economics, trade and investment with Brics countries, especially with the great potential of artificial intelligence (AI) which needs to be harnessed for inclusive development.

“With Asean’s digital economy expected to reach US$2 trillion (US$1=RM4.231) by 2030, this is a golden opportunity that we cannot afford to waste,” said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz in a post on X today.

Tengku Zafrul said the side meetings with Brics partner countries and business leaders opened up space for Malaysian companies to explore markets and investment opportunities in future-oriented sectors.

He said Miti would continue to facilitate and support local companies to continue to boldly explore new markets.

“Malaysia’s commitment is to strengthen a rules-based and inclusive trading system.

“Together, we build a more just and progressive global economic future,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul was among the members of the delegation led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the 17th Brics Leaders’ Summit hosted by Brazil. — Bernama