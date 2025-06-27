KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M celebration in eight states and the federal capital today was marked by various meaningful events including religious talks, Quran recitations and the presentation of awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to the religion and the nation.

In the city centre, nearly 8,000 attendees, including contingents from ministries, government departments and agencies, as well as foreign dignitaries, gathered at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre this morning for the national-level celebration.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, graced the event at 9.30am, accompanied by Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Cabinet ministers.

In his royal address, Sultan Ibrahim issued a stern reminder to the community leaders not to use Islam as a political tool for personal gain.

At the event, His Majesty also presented the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah award to former Johor Mufti Datuk Nooh Gadot, while Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfig Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah, received the International Maal Hijrah Figure award for 1447H/2025M.

The theme of this year’s national-level Maal Hijrah celebration, ‘Membangun Ummah Madani’ (Developing a Madani Ummah), calls on Muslims to take lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s hijrah to build a more civilised, inclusive and balanced society, both spiritually and physically, while developing a Madani nation.

In PAHANG, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah graced the state-level celebration held at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah in Kuantan.

He arrived at 9 am accompanied by his consort, Tengku Natasya Puteri Tengku Adnan, and they were welcomed by the state Islamic Religious Affairs, Rural Development and Orang Asli Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad.

At the event, former Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman was named the state’s Maal Hijrah Figure, receiving RM10,000 in cash, a certificate and a trophy.

In MELAKA, Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, state leaders and over 3,000 Muslims attended the celebration held at Al-Hakeem Mosque in Kampung Tehel last night.

Datuk Azmar Talib was named Melaka’s Maal Hijrah Figure for 2025 and received the Abu Bakar As-Siddiq award.

The 65-year-old Masjid Tanah native said he still has many ideas that he wishes to share to help develop the Muslim economy in Melaka, particularly involving the asnaf (underprivileged) community.

He was one of 12 recipients who received awards at the state-level celebration for their services and contributions in empowering the development of Muslims in the state.

The Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Award includes an umrah package worth RM10,000 and RM10,000 in cash, while the other 11 recipients each received an educational travel package worth RM3,000 and RM3,000 in cash.

In KEDAH, the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah urged the people to emulate the spirit and noble values of the hijrah in tackling present-day issues such as moral decay, social ills and the deterioration of family institutions.

His Royal Highness made the call during the state-level Maal Hijrah assembly in Alor Setar, with Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also present.

In SABAH, Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman officiated the Maal Hijrah celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre, which drew 5,000 attendees.

Veteran politician Datuk Datu Amir Kahar Datu Mustapha who was active from 1986 to 2008 and once served as Deputy Chief Minister as well as State Agriculture and Fisheries Minister was selected as the male Maal Hijrah Figure. He received RM20,000 in cash, a trophy and a certificate.

For the female Maal Hijrah Figure, the award went to Datuk Seri Norsuadah Basah, a former newsreader, announcer, and producer active from 1973 to 1978. She also received RM20,000, a trophy and a certificate.

In JOHOR, state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the theme ‘Membangun Ummah Maju Johor’ reflects the state’s holistic development vision.

“The Johor government believes that development is meaningless if the people lose their moral compass.

“Therefore, efforts to develop the ummah must go hand-in-hand with state development,” he said at the state-level celebration held at the Iskandar Islamic Centre today.

In TERENGGANU, the celebration was led by Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan at Wisma Darul Iman.

Also present were Tengku Sri Mahkota Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Muhammad Mu’az and Tengku Puteri Daulath Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Fatimatuz Zahra’. The royals were welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Tengku Muhammad Ismail called on Muslims to adopt the spirit of hijrah as a foundation for building a progressive, knowledgeable and virtuous Islamic society.

At the event, he presented awards in 15 categories, including the Maal Hijrah Figure award to Datuk Dr Ghazali Ahmad, a nephrology consultant and Head of the Integrated Disease Management Department at the National Heart Institute.

Meanwhile, in PENANG, a modest yet lively celebration was held in Bayan Lepas, officiated by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Ramli, in his speech, said that this year’s national theme, ‘Developing a Madani Ummah,’ perfectly reflects the spirit of hijrah, a transformation that is not merely physical in nature but encompasses values, mindset, and actions towards building a morally upright society.

Also present were his wife Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid and other state leaders.

In SARAWAK, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg called on Muslims to become idea-generators, strategic thinkers and agents of change.

“Let us renew our intentions and understand the true meaning of hijrah. May the new hijrah year mark the beginning of determination, transformation and love for our religion and nation.

“‘Ummah Maju Makmur’ and ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ are not just themes and slogans but our duty and collective mission,” he said.

His speech was delivered by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration at Dewan Suarah Bintulu which was attended by 1,200 people.

Seventeen awards were presented, including those for Organisational Leadership, Muslim and Non-Muslim Civil Servants, Outstanding SPM Student and Exemplary Family.

Also present were Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, and other state leaders. — Bernama