KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today handed over his duties to his successor, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, marking the end of a 42-year career with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The official handover ceremony, held at the Dewan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim in Pulapol Kuala Lumpur, also saw the appointment of Datin Sri Munirah Che Rose as the new chairperson of the Police Family Association (PERKEP) Malaysia.

Razarudin congratulated Khalid on his appointment as the 15th Inspector-General of Police, expressing confidence in Khalid’s leadership and integrity in taking the force to greater heights.

“Congratulations also to Datin Sri Munirah Che Rose on her appointment. I believe she will continue to uphold PERKEP’s legacy,” he said in a statement today.

He also extended his congratulations to several senior officers appointed as department directors, including CP Hussein Omar Khan, CP Rusdi Mohd Isa, CP Hamzah Ahmad and DCP Gilbert Philip Layang.

Reflecting on his tenure, Razarudin highlighted the force’s evolution into a respected institution in the region and globally, crediting the leadership of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, as well as the commitment of PDRM personnel.

The official handover ceremony, held at the Dewan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim in Pulapol Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

He acknowledged several key initiatives, including the RM2.3 billion allocation for police infrastructure under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the strengthening of border security in Sabah and Sarawak, and ongoing efforts to revamp public sector remuneration.

He also outlined his vision for the force, which included the formation of a dedicated Cyber and Technology Department, enhancing police training through accredited diploma programmes, and positioning PDRM’s Kuala Lumpur Police College as a regional hub for cybercrime and narcotics research.

Razarudin expressed hope that the government would consider placing PDRM under a dedicated ministry, similar to law enforcement agencies in other countries, to further strengthen the institution.

Emphasising the importance of integrity, he said the force would continue to address internal issues of misconduct and corruption, while also enhancing communication with the public and media to build trust.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to all PDRM personnel, strategic partners and PERKEP members, and wished his successor continued success in leading the police force.