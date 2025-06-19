KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has extended his appreciation to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who will conclude his two-year tenure at the helm of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) this Sunday.

Saifuddin Nasution, in a social media post, said he received a courtesy call from Razarudin at his office yesterday evening, held in conjunction with the retirement of the 14th IGP.

“In this cordial meeting, I took the opportunity to extend my personal appreciation and thanks to Tan Sri for his service, sacrifices and dedication to PDRM, especially during his tenure as IGP.

“Throughout his service, he demonstrated firm and principled leadership yet always remained close to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to a post on PDRM’s official Facebook page, Razarudin was granted an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, in conjunction with the conclusion of his contract.

The audiences took place at Istana Hinggap Perak and Istana Hinggap Terengganu, respectively, earlier yesterday.

Razarudin was appointed as the 14th IGP on June 23, 2023, on a two-year contract, succeeding Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. — Bernama