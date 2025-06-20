KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail has been appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police on a two-year contract beginning June 23, 2025.

The announcement was made by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who said the appointment has the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the prime minister and the recommendation of the Police Force Commission.

In a media statement, Saifuddin Nasution said that Mohd Khalid “possesses the competency and strong leadership qualities to ensure continuity and assume the responsibilities of leading the Royal Malaysia Police”.

Mohd Khalid began his policing career in 1987 and has served in various key roles including deputy director of Special Branch, the police intelligence division, and as security liaison officer in London.

Prior to his new appointment, the 60-year-old served as director of the Special Branch and retired on April 8 but was reappointed on a contract basis from that date until now.

Saifuddin Abdullah congratulated Mohd Khalid on his appointment.

Incumbent IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain steps down from the post today after a two-year term.

He succeeded Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Razarudin’s handover ceremony and farewell parade is scheduled for today at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre on Jalan Semarak.