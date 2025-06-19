ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not disclose if the name of the individual who will be appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to replace Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, whose contract is scheduled to end on June 22, has been finalised or not.

He also declined to say whether a list had been submitted to the palace.

“But who told you? Is it true? I’ll ask the King later,” he quipped when asked by reporters about the matter.

Anwar’s statement came after media reports claimed that a list of IGP candidates had been finalised by the government and submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The appointment of the IGP is the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, based on the prime minister’s advice, as stipulated under Article 140 of the Federal Constitution.

Razarudin was appointed as the 14th Inspector-General of Police for a two-year contract after his retirement, effective June 23, 2023, succeeding Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. — Bernama