KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Student group Mandiri has strongly condemned the actions of Universiti Malaya’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs) for blocking a planned documentary screening and forum on assembly rights and the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, which was scheduled to take place on June 15, 2025 at 8pm on campus.

In a statement issued today, Mandiri described the move as a blatant violation of academic freedom and freedom of expression, adding that it reflects the increasing restriction of public space under the current Madani administration.

“Security and public order are often used as excuses to silence critical voices, when in fact such discourse is vital in educating students about human rights and civic responsibility,” the group said in a statement.

The group has demanded a public explanation from the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs) regarding the cancellation.

It also called for assurances that organisers and participants of the programme would not face any form of pressure or disciplinary action.

Additionally, Mandiri urged Universiti Malaya to make a clear commitment to uphold academic freedom within its campus.

The group expressed its solidarity with Liga Mahasiswa Malaysia and other students who continue to raise their voices and question authority.