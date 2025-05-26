KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Malaysia is using its Asean chairmanship to boost regional trade ties with Gulf nations and China, starting with two high-level summits in Kuala Lumpur this week.

At the second Asean-GCC Summit and the first Asean-GCC-China Summit, Malaysia will play a lead role in both as Asean Chair.

Senior press secretary to the Prime Minister Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that Malaysia is consequently responsible for driving the agenda.

“These trilateral engagements aim to strengthen economic cooperation and sustainable development across regions,” he said in a press briefing today.

Asean and GCC already enjoy over US$130 billion in trade, and Malaysia hopes the upcoming summits will spur new initiatives in digital and cultural connectivity.

The Asean-GCC-China Summit is a new Malaysian initiative that seeks to deepen economic integration between the three major blocs.

With Asean’s GDP at US$3.8 trillion and China as its top trading partner, Malaysia sees strong potential for future growth in infrastructure and supply chain resilience.

Tunku Nashrul said Malaysia would use the Asean 2045 vision as a guiding framework for these economic partnerships, aligning long-term goals across different regions.

The trilateral summit aims to introduce fresh strategies in investment, sustainable infrastructure and cross-border digital trade.

Anwar will also chair discussions at the core Asean Summit, which opened this morning.

The day includes plenary and retreat sessions as well as engagements with parliamentarians, youth and business groups to ensure an inclusive policy process.

Malaysia also expects the summit to provide a boost to the local economy, particularly in tourism and small enterprise sectors.

The country is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Cambodia, Singapore, China and Kuwait on the sidelines of the meetings.