KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Johor police have shot dead a male Indonesian national suspected of being actively involved in a series of robberies.

The incident took place at around 3.45am today in an oil palm plantation near Kampung Palembang in Kluang during a routine crime prevention patrol.

In a statement, Johor police chief Commissioner Datuk M. Kumar said the suspect was behaving suspiciously and was riding a motorcycle without a registration plate when officers began trailing him.

The man reportedly turned aggressive and swung a machete at the officers.

“Officers had been following the suspect closely and managed to intercept him along an unpaved road leading to the plantation area.

“As they approached the motorcycle to conduct a check, the suspect suddenly swung a machete at them, striking the sleeve of one officer’s uniform,” Kumar said.

Police attempted to restrain the man, but he refused to cooperate, prompting officers to open fire in self-defence.

The suspect, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a machete, RM1,900 in cash, two mobile phones and a Honda Wave motorcycle.

Checks revealed that one of the mobile phones belonged to a robbery victim in Kluang, while the motorcycle had previously been reported stolen in Kulai.

Investigations suggest the suspect had been actively involved in robbery cases since 2024, with links to at least six incidents — five in Kluang and one in Kota Tinggi.

Police believe other members of the suspect’s group are still at large and involved in similar crimes.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and has been classified as sudden death.