KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 – Setiawangsa PKR division chief Datuk Afdlin Shauki has responded to party deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s recent remarks that referred to him as a “professional comedian”, stressing that such comments risk undermining the legitimacy of his grassroots mandate.

Afdlin acknowledged Rafizi’s contributions to the party and reform movement, but said the characterisation, even if made in jest, carried connotations that could diminish the value of his electoral victory and the support he received from party members.

“I am not ashamed of being called a comedian... but when such labels are used in a context that questions my qualifications and the mandate I received, they take on a different meaning,” Afdlin said in a statement on Facebook, along with a photo of him placing a finger over his lips.

He added that the implication of his entertainment background being less credible than traditional political experience was disrespectful to the party members who voted for him.

Afdlin also pointed out that his win was not an isolated one, but part of a broader victory for his team in the division, including the deputy division chief, vice chief, committee members, and Youth chief.

He said he had stepped forward to serve the party at a time when it was struggling post-Sheraton Move, rather than waiting for political fortunes to improve.

Afdlin, who has worked for over three decades in the creative industry, said the arts have taught him to listen, empathise, and understand the public’s pulse, qualities he believes are essential in political leadership.

“Politics without a sense of humanity is just a dry exercise in power management,” he said, adding that he seeks to serve as a bridge between the creative sector and compassionate governance.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity within PKR, calling on party leaders to respect diverse backgrounds and refrain from elitist remarks that could alienate supporters.

Afdlin said he remained open to working with Rafizi and other party leaders to strengthen the division and advance the party’s mission, but would not stay silent when his integrity was called into question.

He concluded his statement by urging the party to respect grassroots decisions and focus on serving the people rather than engaging in internal mockery.

Afdlin shocked the public last month after beating party vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in the division chief contest.