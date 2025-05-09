JOHOR BARU, May 9 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang cargo service resumed operations today following a comprehensive RM55 million upgrade completed six months ago.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the rehabilitation and upgrade work, initially scheduled to take 24 months, was successfully completed in just six months through collaboration between the Transport Ministry, Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), KTMB, and local contractor Puncak Gali Harmoni Sdn Bhd.

“The 39.9-kilometre Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang cargo track, connecting three main lines — Kempas Baru, Seelong, and Johor Port in Pasir Gudang — has undergone a complete upgrade and resumed operations today after being temporarily closed since October last year,” Loke said at the reopening ceremony here.

He added that the RM55 million project involved constructing a new drainage system, replacing tracks and gravel, and upgrading signalling and safety systems.

With the reopening, Loke said KTMB has increased cargo train frequency from two to six trips per day and tripled the number of containers handled, from 140 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 420 TEUs daily.

“The resumption of the Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang route is expected to reduce the number of trailers on Johor’s roads by 420 per day,” he said.

“The rail line enhances connectivity between Pasir Gudang Port and major ports such as Tanjung Pelepas Port, Port Klang, Penang Port, and Kuantan, while facilitating international trade via rail networks to Thailand and China, which are currently under negotiation,” he added.

Loke highlighted that the upgrade’s completion marked significant progress for Malaysia in its bid to become a competitive regional logistics hub.

“The success of this project demonstrates the rail system’s capability as a more efficient, safe, and sustainable mode of cargo transport. Pasir Gudang and Kempas are key logistics hubs in Johor, and this rail connection is vital for supporting the industrial supply chain and port operations,” he said.

KTMB noted that the affected route, built in 1983, was ordered closed by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) last September due to wear and tear. Urban growth along the railway had deteriorated drainage systems and increased pressure on the surrounding areas.