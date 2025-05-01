BATU KAWAN, May 1 — A man is believed to have drowned after falling from a boat while shovelling cockles at Kilometre 4.2 of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (Penang Second Bridge) here, this morning.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said the victim, identified as Ismail Ahmad, 28, has yet to be found.

He said six personnel from the Batu Kawan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were mobilised to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 10.39am who then started a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“The incident involved a boat that had hit pole number 274 on the Second Bridge and there was a victim, the operator, who fell into the sea.

“The victim’s father and friend were also at the location at the time of the incident but in another boat, were not involved in the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohamad Shoki said efforts to search for the victim were being actively carried out at the location where the man is believed to have fallen, using the water surface searching method and the operation was also assisted by the Fishermen’s Association, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Water Rescue Team (PPDA). — Bernama