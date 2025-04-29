KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — Two French nationals were found safe yesterday after being reported missing while hiking at the Rainforest Discovery Centre (RDC) in Sandakan.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, a distress call was received at 1.24pm yesterday from a caller who reported that he and his wife, both aged 36, had gotten lost during their hike.

A seven-man team, together with RDC rangers, was dispatched to the location, approximately seven kilometres from the centre entrance, to locate Santarelli Antoine Pierre and his wife, Girodet Charlene.

“The victims were found in safe condition by RDC rangers at 5.08pm during a boat search.

“They were then brought to Kampung Bambangan by land and subsequently transported to the RDC for further action,” the spokesperson said in a statement. — The Borneo Post