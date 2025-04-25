LONDON, April 25 — The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) has agreed to support and assist Malaysia in relation to policies to explore and study the use of nuclear energy, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation, said the matter was mentioned during his courtesy call on IEA executive director Fatih Birol on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Summit of the Future of Energy Security at Lancaster House here on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister said many countries were currently starting to switch to nuclear use because it is one of the clean energy sources that is more secure, stable and, with the technology now developing, safer.

“During the meeting, I shared the view that we need IEA support in terms of technical advice on this more stable energy supply, how it can provide technical support and also for us to develop policies and strategies in relation to this matter.

“Although the policy decision (on the use of nuclear energy) if implemented will take 10 to 15 years," he told reporters here.

Fadillah said he had also stated Malaysia's commitment towards securing domestic energy supply including increasing renewable energy capacity to 70 per cent by 2050.

“How do we achieve that 70 per cent? We have proposed that one way is to focus on the Electricity Supply and Tariff Development, Implementation and Planning Committee which involves inter-agency and inter-ministerial efforts to determine our direction,” he said.

Fadillah reiterated Malaysia's commitment as the Asean chair to create an energy grid to ensure energy security and resilience in the region.

“So when we have connectivity between regions, between these countries, then we help each other,” he said. — Bernama