KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir said the strong cooperation within the unity government in the state has led to significant results and exceptional achievements, particularly in the economic performance of the past year.

He highlighted that, for the first time, the state government had recorded its highest-ever revenue collection of RM636.17 million, exceeding the RM520 million target for the third consecutive year, which enabled the state to turn a budget deficit into a surplus.

“Last year, a deficit of RM46.9 million was turned into a surplus of RM83.07 million. This has further strengthened the state’s reserves for the consolidated revenue account, increasing from RM410.48 million in 2023 to RM493.55 million in 2024.

“Congratulations to all revenue-collecting departments, particularly the state finance and treasury offices, which played a key role. I hope the state government will continue to formulate strategies and explore new sources to enhance revenue collection further,” he said in his royal address when opening the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly held today.

Tuanku Muhriz also expressed confidence that the state would remain a leading investment destination in the country, with RM7.25 billion in approved investments, comprising RM3.43 billion in foreign investment and RM3.82 billion in domestic investment, expected to generate over 4,600 job opportunities.

Among the notable investments is the F&N Agrivalley Project by Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, which is actively being developed on a 2,726-hectare farm with an investment of RM1 billion.

“This farm will house 20,000 dairy cows and is expected to produce 200 million litres of fresh milk annually. This volume is projected to meet the demand for both local and international markets,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz further said that this mega project would help promote the growth of the local agricultural industry and provide approximately 600 job opportunities, some of which will be for skilled labour.

He said a new initiative, the Negeri Sembilan Fast Lane (N9 Fast Lane), is also being developed to expedite the approval process and provide more efficient facilities for investors and entrepreneurs wishing to undertake projects in the state.

“This Fast Lane programme offers investors the opportunity to enjoy a faster and smoother process in obtaining permits, licences and approvals related to their projects,” he added.

Tuanku Muhriz also highlighted that Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) continues to be a catalyst for development in the state, focusing on the expansion of industrial areas to attract more investment, boost the economy and create more job opportunities.

He noted that MVV 2.0 has contributed to an increase in state government revenue through land premium payments in 2024.

Among the contributors are NS Semiconductor Valley, which contributed RM40 million, Techpark 3 with RM40 million and SPD Techvalley with RM30 million.

The state assembly sitting will resume on Monday. — Bernama