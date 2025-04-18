KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — DAP’s Anthony Loke has reportedly set a “retirement timeline” for himself, stating he plans to step away from his political roles after his third term as part secretary-general.

According to a report in Malaysiakini, he said that he will abide by the DAP constitution — which restricts the secretary-general to three terms — and has no intention of seeking other positions, such as national chairperson or Central Executive Committee (CEC) member.

“I want to retire at my peak – not wait until people no longer want me. That’s not how I intend to go. I want to decide my own path and political journey,” the transport minister was quoted as saying.

According to the report, if Loke is reelected for a final term, it would run until 2031, ending when he turns 54, and he does not plan to stand for Parliament or state assembly after that either.

Loke reportedly said that he considers his current roles as secretary-general and cabinet minister the peak of his political career.

He reportedly added that his final term would focus on implementing bolder reforms and making DAP more future ready — by making space for younger leaders.

“If we don’t start creating opportunities now for those in their 20s and 30s, the party will age significantly in 10 to 20 years.”

“Right now, I can’t go all the way. But in my last term, I’ll be more daring — nothing to lose, no fear of offending people,” he was quoted as saying.