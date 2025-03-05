KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Transport Ministry is drafting new regulations for p-hailing services to ensure fair practices for both companies and delivery riders.

In a written parliamentary reply, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the guidelines follow the amendments to the Road Transport Act, which came into effect on October 15, 2023.

“The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is developing regulatory frameworks to ensure p-hailing services operate while considering the interests of all stakeholders, including service providers and delivery partners,” he said.

Loke was responding to a question from Sim Tze Tzin (Bayan Baru) in Dewan Rakyat, who asked how the government was planning to regulate p-hailing algorithms and fare structures, and whether a minimum per-kilometre fare would be introduced to protect rider earnings.

Currently, p-hailing operators set wages dynamically based on factors such as traffic, weather, distance, and demand, without government intervention.