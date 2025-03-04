GOMBAK, March 4 — The Integrated Transport Terminal Gombak (ITT-Gombak) — also called Terminal Bersepadu Gombak (TBG) in Malay — will open its doors to the public tentatively on March 15, the Transport Ministry said today.

Its minister Anthony Loke said there are still pending minor fixes, and operations will commence first with its bus terminal limited to drop-off operations.

“We still need to make some improvement so a few things including user comfort features specially the facilities for persons with disabilities.

“Once these are ready, we target to commence operations of the terminal on March 15,” Loke told reporters after his site visit here.

He added that other connectivity facilities, including moving walkway or travelator from the East Coast Rail Link’s (ERCL) Gombak station to the ITT-Gombak is in discussion.

“We are looking at constructing either an escalator or [travelator] to connect the station and terminal to ease passenger travel.

“The distance from the terminal is 100 metres, while it’s 79 metres to the LRT Ampang line Gombak terminal, so with a [travelator] or escalator it will better for passengers’ commute,” said Loke.

A general view of Terminal Bersepadu Gombak on March 4, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

If all goes well, he said the bus terminal will commence operations with passenger drop off on the last week of Ramadan in the ITT-Gombak.

Bus tickets for this terminal destination will be made available at a later date, he added.

The ECRL ITT-station saw its groundbreaking ceremony last June in Selangor also marks the beginning of construction for the first station of the ECRL line in the state, which will have five stations in total.

When asked about updates of the ECRL completion, Loke said the project has arrived at 79 per cent completion, while the Gombak station completion is targeted to be ready end of this year.

The ECRL is a 665 km-long railway project connecting Kota Baru, Kelantan, to Port Klang, Selangor.

The infrastructure project connects Malaysia’s east and west coasts with 20 stations.



