KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The Cabinet yesterday decided to shelve the Waktu Bekerja Berlainan (WBB) pilot project to make way for a more in-depth and comprehensive study.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the decision to cancel the staggered working hours system was made after careful consideration of all relevant factors.

“To facilitate this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has formed a special committee, which will be chaired by former Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Abu Bakar Suleiman,” he said in a statement.

Dzulkefly said the committee’s terms of reference are related to enhancing the delivery of healthcare services to the public and the scheduling of working hours.

“MOH will continue its efforts to create a safe and equitable working environment for all, especially healthcare workers,” he said.

Previously, the Hartal Doktor Kontrak group called for the immediate withdrawal of the WBB system, claiming that it was developed without prior consultation with key stakeholders.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) also expressed concerns about the WBB system, which they believed would exacerbate the existing shortage of staff, burden doctors with excessive duties and impact the quality of patient care. — Bernama