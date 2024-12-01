SETIU, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an additional immediate allocation for Kelantan and Terengganu, with RM25 million for each state, in the wake of the severe floods that have hit them.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that the funds, channelled through the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister's Department, will be used for repairing essential infrastructure such as roads and drainage systems, as well as raising road levels in Hulu Besut.

He also announced that the Federal Government had agreed to provide a special financial assistance of RM500 to over 14,000 civil servants in Terengganu, involving an allocation of RM7.4 million.

He made the announcements after visiting flood victims at the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan, Kampung Telaga Papan, Setiu, which currently houses 269 evacuees.

The prime minister had earlier arrived at Sultan Mahmud International Airport, Kuala Terengganu at 10.25 am today to personally assess the current flood situation in the state. — Bernama