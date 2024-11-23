KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Have you ever wondered if your diamond ring is actually genuine?

At the Madani government’s second anniversary event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, visitors can put their prized jewels to the test at the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry’s booth, where a high-tech gem tester is stealing the spotlight.

“One visitor tried it with their diamond ring, and the gauge just shot up!” said one officer of the Geoscience and Mineral Department, who wished to not be named.

The officer told Malay Mail that other gemstones are also to be put to test, ranging from emeralds to sapphire.

One visitor, who also preferred to be anonymous, was excited when she found out about that service.

“If I knew, I would’ve brought my jewellery. I can try it tomorrow,” she said.

The gem tester is part of the department’s effort to spread knowledge and awareness on Malaysia’s minerals, with the Gombak-Hulu Langat Geopark declared as the first national geopark in Selangor.

Earlier this month, Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah proclaimed the 112,955-hectare geopark that spans across the Gombak and Hulu Langat districts.

Visitors interact with a display promoting Malayan tiger conservation during the Two Years of Madani Government (2TM) Programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. November 22, 2024 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

In front of the gem tester counter, a large Malayan tiger figurine was placed, as part of the Peninsular Malaysia Department of Wildlife and National Parks’s (Perhilitan) exhibition.

Perhilitan officer, Mohd Nazri Ahlip, 28, said it is to raise awareness on the low numbers of the species.

“We have less than 200 Malayan tigers currently. This is to show to the public what will happen if we don’t take care of them; they will be poached even though numbers of poaching are down,” he said.

The taxidermy mount, Mohd Nazri explained, came from a once-alive tiger from the A’Famosa Safari Wonderland in Ayer Keroh, Melaka.

The event started yesterday will end tomorrow and runs from 6am to 9pm.