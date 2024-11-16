KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today officially declared the Gombak-Hulu Langat (GHL) Geopark as the first national geopark in the state.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari welcomed the Selangor Ruler upon His Royal Highness’ arrival of at the Declaration Ceremony of Gombak-Hulu Langat Geopark as Selangor’s First National Geopark.

During the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin officiated the declaration by signing a plaque, symbolising the proclamation of the 112,955-hectare geopark that spans across the Gombak and Hulu Langat districts.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi in his speech expressed hope that with its recognition as the seventh National Geopark, GHL Geopark could advance towards being recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark (UGGp) and firmly establish itself as a geotourism hub, thus boosting the local economy.

He noted that GHL Geopark features 31 geosites, with 20 of them already recognised as eco and geo-tourism areas, showcasing Selangor’s preserved natural landscapes and geological heritage.

Among the 20 sites are Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur Granite, Gombak Quartz Ridge and Karak Shale in the Gombak district, and Gunung Nuang’s Granite Peak, Dusun Tua Hot Springs Complex and Sungai Tekala Waterfall in Hulu Langat.

Nik Nazmi said that GHL Geopark is the only geopark located in an urban area, underscoring that urban development does not overlook the importance of geological, biological, and cultural heritage amid modernisation and urbanisation.

“This is evidence of our efforts in preserving natural sustainability and managing nationally significant areas with geosites of extraordinary value sustainably,” he said.

A total of 10 National Geoparks have been recognised so far, namely GHL Geopark, Jerai in Kedah, Kinta and Lenggong in Perak, Labuan, Sarawak Delta in Sarawak, Stong in Kelantan, Kenyir in Terengganu, Perlis, and Lipis in Pahang.

Two geoparks that have gained UNESCO Global Geopark (UGGp) recognition are Langkawi and Kinabalu. — Bernama





