KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s so-called Madani Government is set to mark its two-year milestone with a three-day celebration, showcasing its achievements and vision for the future along with the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention.

Planning to join? Then jot down these important details about the event: Date: Friday, Nov 22 (today) until Sunday, Nov 24

Friday, Nov 22 (today) until Sunday, Nov 24 Time: 10am to 6pm daily

10am to 6pm daily Venue: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre

Here's what you can expect from the event:

Up to 60 per cent discount on traffic summonses

According to the Home Ministry, payment counters at the event will offer 60 per cent discount of traffic-related summonses.

Based on last year's Madani anniversary event, this will not cover traffic offences that involve accidents, court cases with arrest warrant status or still in trial, and offences that are not compoundable.

You can do this at the police’s counter at KLCC’s Hall 1, and check your list of summons on the MyBayar PDRM portal or app before heading there.

Free motorcycle helmet exchange

Meanwhile, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will offer free new motorcycle helmets in exchange for your old or damaged helmets.

To exchange, your helmet must be damaged, old, or not meet Sirim safety standards.

Just show your IC to the JPJ officer for verification, as each rider is eligible for only one helmet.

However, only 5,000 units are up for grabs during the three-day event. It was not disclosed how many units will be available per day but last year, they limited to 1,000 helmets per day to give away.

It also did not disclose what brand of helmets will be given. Past Madani events have seen Malaysians receiving new helmets ranging from X-dot brand to Swan.

JPJ will also offer other services including driving licence renewal, MyJPJ App registration, fines payment counter, and others.

Looking for jobs? 3,000 are on offer

According to head of corporate communications of the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (Pacu) at the Prime Minister's Office, Sapian Mamat, around 3,000 vacancies for various positions will be offered at the event.

He was quoted telling Bernama that apart from the job openings offered by 40 employers, more than 150 selected services will be available to visitors.

Other things to look out for this weekend:

Free entry to National Science Centre and the National Planetarium

Discount by Putrajaya Cruise and Pulse Grande Hotel, Putrajaya

Health screening and stop smoking clinic

Madani sales from small and medium enterprises

Financing services from 12 financial institutions for entrepreneurs

How to get to KLCC?

Using public transportation is highly recommended as Kuala Lumpur's traffic is expected to be congested and expensive parking rates around the city centre.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, through its Rapid KL services, has decided to increase the frequency of trains and buses for selected bus routes during the event period.

Train frequency will be increased to every 3 minutes and 5 minutes, respectively, from 10am to 3pm on Saturday.

Visitors can stop at the KLCC station for LRT Kelana Jaya line, Persiaran KLCC for MRT Putrajaya line, and the Raja Chulan monorail station to head to the event.

For bus services, Rapid KL will be adding more buses to improve frequency on the following routes: Route 300 (Pandan Indah - Lebuh Ampang), Route 303 (Taman Mulia Jaya - Lebuh Ampang), and Route 402 (Titiwangsa - KLCC).