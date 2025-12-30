IPOH, Dec 30 — Six residential units at the National Garden Apartment Flats on Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah were almost completely destroyed, while four terrace houses at Kampung Kuala Pari Hilir near Menglembu were damaged in two separate fires yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Acting Assistant Director of Operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said that in the first incident, an emergency call was received at 1.49 pm and upon arrival, firefighters found three apartment units ablaze before the fire spread to another three units, resulting in an estimated 90 per cent damage.

“Firefighters faced difficulties entering the units due to the intensity of the fire. Some units were locked from the inside, and metal grilles further hampered access. The fire was brought under control at 2.30 pm, and the operation was fully concluded at 5.49 pm. No injuries were reported,” he said in a statement.

In the second incident, four houses along Jalan Muhammad Rashid in Kampung Kuala Pari Hilir, Menglembu, were damaged in a fire at about 4 pm.

“The fire involved four single-storey terrace houses. Two houses sustained about 90 per cent damage, one suffered 50 per cent damage, and another about 30 per cent. No casualties were reported,” he said.

Following the fire in Kampung Kuala Pari Hilir, 22 residents from four families were evacuated to a temporary evacuation centre at the Kampung Kuala Pari Community Hall.

The Kinta District Civil Defence Force (APM) said the evacuation centre was opened at 6 pm to accommodate those affected.

“A total of seven children, one elderly person, one person with disabilities, and 13 other victims were placed at the centre,” it said. — Bernama